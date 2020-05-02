Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $204,000 in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 121.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after buying an additional 126,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $968,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

EVRG traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. 1,208,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

