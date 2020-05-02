Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

FB traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.27. 30,212,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,057,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

