Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $206,000 Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Twitter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Twitter by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 2,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,411,190. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. 28,211,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,542,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

