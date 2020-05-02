Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.49). Roku reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,685,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,653,111. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

