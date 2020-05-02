Zacks: Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,918,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.85. 6,834,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

