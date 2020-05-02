Zacks: Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 746,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

