Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $317.17 and last traded at $317.17, approximately 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZFSVF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

