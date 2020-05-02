Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

HD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 3,818,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

