$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 35,168,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

