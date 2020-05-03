$0.39 EPS Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Gentherm stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 156,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,827. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

