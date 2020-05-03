$0.54 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

