$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.89 million to $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Shares of BURL traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $179.46. 519,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,228. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.90. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,167,000 after purchasing an additional 146,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

