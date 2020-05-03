11,076 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 88,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. 2,569,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

