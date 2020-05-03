12,332 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,286,000 after buying an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 936,425 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 478,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

