1st Source Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

SRCE stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

