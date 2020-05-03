$259.33 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $259.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.15 million and the highest is $259.50 million. NuVasive reported sales of $274.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.79 million to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NUVA traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. 510,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,361. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 13,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

