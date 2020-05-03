360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QFIN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. 1,263,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. 360 Finance has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.86 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that 360 Finance will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

