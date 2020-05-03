52,816 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. 6,180,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.55.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

In related news, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.