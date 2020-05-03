6,110 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,722,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

