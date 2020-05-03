Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.85. 6,834,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

