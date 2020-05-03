AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. 12,704,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

