Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $191.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.