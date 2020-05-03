Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

ADBE traded down $9.80 on Friday, hitting $343.84. 2,578,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.