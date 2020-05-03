Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average of $322.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

