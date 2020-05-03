Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGIO opened at $37.01 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

