Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TH Data Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The firm has a market cap of $515.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

