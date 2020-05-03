Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 77,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,542,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,393,000 after buying an additional 45,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

BABA traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. 22,264,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $515.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

