Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 77,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,542,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,393,000 after buying an additional 45,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TH Data Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.48. 22,264,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The company has a market capitalization of $515.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

