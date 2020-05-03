Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.66%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of ATUS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,198,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,979. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.
In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.
