Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.24 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

