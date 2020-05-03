Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.
Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
