Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.