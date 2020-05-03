AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,693. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

