Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. American Tower posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $198,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.20. 1,896,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.34. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

