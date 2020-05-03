Analysts Anticipate Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.75 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Mercury General’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $47.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.85 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 123 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE MCY traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $39.68. 309,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $29,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

