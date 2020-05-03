Analysts Expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.10 Million

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to announce $841.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the highest is $852.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $813.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 821,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

