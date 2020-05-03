Analysts Set Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 85,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

