ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNNGF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.