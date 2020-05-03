ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LNNGF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.55.
About ANTA Sports Products
