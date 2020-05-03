AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01, RTT News reports. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AON traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.21. 2,029,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.19. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AON shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

