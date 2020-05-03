Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 256,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,323. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

