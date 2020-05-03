Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arrow Financial an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 34,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arrow Financial by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

