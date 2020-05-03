Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises 4.7% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $32,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $168,800,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $77.51. 1,848,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

