Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $77.51. 1,848,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,453. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.