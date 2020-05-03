ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. ASGN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of ASGN traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 1,340,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,398. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on ASGN to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.