Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlas Copco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

