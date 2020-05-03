Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CDMO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 451,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart acquired 7,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 12,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

