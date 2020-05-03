Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 451,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,002. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

