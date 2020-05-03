AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

AXA stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

