BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 396 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 36,300,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,723,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.