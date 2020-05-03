BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.25. 2,984,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

