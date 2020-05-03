BancorpSouth Bank Has $353,000 Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 4,044,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,372. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

